Dr. Melissa Meldrum, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Melissa Meldrum, MD

Dr. Melissa Meldrum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Meldrum works at Eye Plastic Facial Cosmetic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Eyelid Surgery and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meldrum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Andersen Eye Prosthetics LLC
    2757 Leonard St NE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 942-6687

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Visual Field Defects
Eyelid Surgery
Blocked Tear Duct
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 17, 2022
    Excellent experience. I had an eye lift and she removed my under eye bags. I could not be happier. She did an excellent job. She and her staff super friendly and helpful
    Jana — Jan 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Melissa Meldrum, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023082880
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Meldrum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meldrum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meldrum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meldrum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meldrum works at Eye Plastic Facial Cosmetic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Meldrum’s profile.

    Dr. Meldrum has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Eyelid Surgery and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meldrum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Meldrum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meldrum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meldrum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meldrum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

