Dr. Merhege has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Merhege, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Merhege, MD
Dr. Melissa Merhege, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Dr. Merhege works at
Dr. Merhege's Office Locations
1
DaVita Medical Group - New Mexico (Pain Medicine)2901 Transport St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 262-7724Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Merhege and this pain management office - the staff was very accommodating and kind and Dr. Merhege is an outstanding doctor who is compassionate and professional!
About Dr. Melissa Merhege, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1003111873
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merhege accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merhege has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merhege works at
Dr. Merhege has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merhege on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Merhege. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merhege.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merhege, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merhege appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.