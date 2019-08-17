Dr. Melissa Michelon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michelon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Michelon, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Michelon, MD is a Dermatologist in Westborough, MA.
Locations
Westborough Dermatology154 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 870-0650
HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, Clinton Campus201 Highland St, Clinton, MA 01510 Directions (978) 368-3000
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5979
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Michelon, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1982983235
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
