Dr. Melissa Migliozzi, DMD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Migliozzi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Savannah, GA.
Locations
Southern Dental Center340 Eisenhower Dr Ste 400, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 302-9280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went in today for my Zoom Whitening and wow!!!! Cassidy was my dental assistant and was very thorough with prep and the whole process and explained every step she was doing during the procedure. I have sensitive teeth and was scheduled for 4 sessions today but only did two and what a difference just half of the process did. Looking forward to going back and finishing the other two sessions.
About Dr. Melissa Migliozzi, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1346734548
Frequently Asked Questions
