Dr. Melissa Miles, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Miles, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Women's Cancer Center of Nevada3131 La Canada St Ste 241, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (725) 241-0351Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miles is amazing and has helped my husband's Colon surgeries be corrected and feeling better.
About Dr. Melissa Miles, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1992091755
Education & Certifications
- St. Mark's Healthcare
- Abington - Jefferson Health
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
