Dr. Melissa Miller, DO
Overview of Dr. Melissa Miller, DO
Dr. Melissa Miller, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Suburban Womens Health Specialists2971 W Algonquin Rd Ste 107, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 458-2400
Suburban Womens Health Specialists-Elgin Office2350 Royal Blvd Ste 600, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 931-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Miller was with me throughout my entire pregnancy. She helped me navigate everything that comes along with carrying a baby, and always helped me stay at ease. She is reliable and explains things in a way that is both to the point and humorous.
About Dr. Melissa Miller, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
