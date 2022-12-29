Dr. Melissa Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Miller, MD
Dr. Melissa Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas, Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, Ascension Seton Smithville and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Premier Health MD, Cedar Park, TX1785 E Whitestone Blvd Ste 500, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 259-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Central Texas
- Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Ascension Seton Smithville
- Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Direct Primary Care (DPC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Until finding Dr. Miller about 3 years ago I had all but given up on the idea of "good primary care". Since joining Premier Health MD my family and I : 1) Rarely wait more than 24 hours to be seen and often can be seen same day. 2) Don't waste time filling out reams of paper work 3) Receive quality medical care Premier Health MD is a model for how primary health care should be approached!!
About Dr. Melissa Miller, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1659312866
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- UT Austin
- Internal Medicine
