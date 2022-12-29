See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cedar Park, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Melissa Miller, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melissa Miller, MD

Dr. Melissa Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas, Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, Ascension Seton Smithville and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.

Dr. Miller works at Premier Health MD, Cedar Park, TX in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Health MD, Cedar Park, TX
    1785 E Whitestone Blvd Ste 500, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 259-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Central Texas
  • Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • Ascension Seton Smithville
  • Seton Medical Center Harker Heights

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Administrative Physical
Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Direct Primary Care (DPC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 29, 2022
    Until finding Dr. Miller about 3 years ago I had all but given up on the idea of "good primary care". Since joining Premier Health MD my family and I : 1) Rarely wait more than 24 hours to be seen and often can be seen same day. 2) Don't waste time filling out reams of paper work 3) Receive quality medical care Premier Health MD is a model for how primary health care should be approached!!
    Stephen Wong — Dec 29, 2022
    About Dr. Melissa Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659312866
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • UT Austin
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
