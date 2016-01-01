Overview of Dr. Melissa Mizesko, MD

Dr. Melissa Mizesko, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Mizesko works at Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.