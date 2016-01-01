Dr. Melissa Mondello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mondello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Mondello, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Mondello, MD
Dr. Melissa Mondello, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Mondello works at
Dr. Mondello's Office Locations
-
1
Advocare Society Hill Pediatrics, CHA, LLC834 Chestnut St Ste 306, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mondello?
About Dr. Melissa Mondello, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1154528362
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mondello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mondello accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mondello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mondello works at
Dr. Mondello has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mondello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mondello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mondello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.