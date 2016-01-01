Dr. Montoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melissa Montoya, DO
Overview of Dr. Melissa Montoya, DO
Dr. Melissa Montoya, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Montoya works at
Dr. Montoya's Office Locations
Texas Tech Family Practice Center9849 Kenworthy St, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 215-5500
- 2 4800 Alberta Ave Ste Psych, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5850
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Montoya, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1588197594
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montoya works at
Dr. Montoya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montoya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.