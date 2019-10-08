Overview

Dr. Melissa Morgan, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Upmc Lititz and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at Penn. Medicine Lgh Holistic Therapy in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Celiac Disease, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.