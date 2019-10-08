Dr. Melissa Morgan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Morgan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Morgan, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Upmc Lititz and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Locations
Penn. Medicine Lgh Holistic Therapy2112 Harrisburg Pike Ste 202, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 544-3569
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Upmc Lititz
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morgan was friendly and professional. Accessed my hospital scans and helped me understand and try preventative measures before committing to a procedure.
About Dr. Melissa Morgan, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1407183726
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Med Ctr
- Lankenau Med Ctr
- Lankenau Med Ctr
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Celiac Disease, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
