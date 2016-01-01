Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Mueller, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Mueller, MD
Dr. Melissa Mueller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Mueller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mueller's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Healthcare2501 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 100, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 546-4599
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mueller?
About Dr. Melissa Mueller, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1932496551
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.