Overview

Dr. Melissa Najarian, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Najarian works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Ely, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.