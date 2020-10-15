See All Ophthalmologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Melissa Neal, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melissa Neal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.

Dr. Neal works at Twenty 20 Eye Care and Aesthetic Medicine, PLLC in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Twenty 20 Eye Care and Aesthetic Medicine, PLLC
    410 Elmwood Ave Fl 1, Buffalo, NY 14222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 462-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • Independent Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Melissa Neal, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245282524
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Michigan Health System
    • Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Neal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neal works at Twenty 20 Eye Care and Aesthetic Medicine, PLLC in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Neal’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

