Dr. Melissa Neal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.
Twenty 20 Eye Care and Aesthetic Medicine, PLLC410 Elmwood Ave Fl 1, Buffalo, NY 14222 Directions (716) 462-5437
Very thorough, pleasant and personable.
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1245282524
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
Dr. Neal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal.
