Overview

Dr. Melissa Neal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.



Dr. Neal works at Twenty 20 Eye Care and Aesthetic Medicine, PLLC in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.