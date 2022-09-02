Overview of Dr. Melissa Oppenheim, MD

Dr. Melissa Oppenheim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Oppenheim works at Premier Women'S Health in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fluid Contrast Ultrasound and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.