Dr. Melissa Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Parker, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Parker, MD
Dr. Melissa Parker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
- 1 3905 Brookside Pkwy Ste 1051, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 751-3600
-
2
North Atlanta Womens Specialists LLC5780 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 195, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (770) 751-3600
-
3
Roswell Ob Gyn 2 LLC11975 Morris Rd Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 751-3600
-
4
Roswell OB/GYN1495 Hickory Flat Hwy Ste 240, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 751-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parker?
I came in as a GYN patient. I have had 5 pregnancies, so I have spent a lot of time in OB/GYN offices. I was impressed with the wait time at Roswell OB/GYN. Dr. Parker was punctual, thorough and attentive. I would highly recommend this office.
About Dr. Melissa Parker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1568464055
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.