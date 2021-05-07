See All Psychiatrists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Melissa Perchellet, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (16)
Map Pin Small Kansas City, MO
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Melissa Perchellet, MD

Dr. Melissa Perchellet, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Perchellet works at Meritas Health Psychiatry in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perchellet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Psychiatry
    211 NE 54th St Ste 201, Kansas City, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 07, 2021
    When I first saw Dr. Perchellet, I thought it was going to be very hard to get to know her. However, after a couple of visits, we seem to click as far as patient and doctor. She is very organized and very good with questions asked as far as questions regarding your condition. I don’t feel nervous or scared to ever ask her any questions but I would suggest being honest with her so she can give you the best treatment she has.
    Amy M — May 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Melissa Perchellet, MD
    About Dr. Melissa Perchellet, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • Female
    • 1851413397
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kansas Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
    • Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perchellet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perchellet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perchellet works at Meritas Health Psychiatry in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Perchellet’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Perchellet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perchellet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perchellet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perchellet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

