Overview of Dr. Melissa Perlman, DPM

Dr. Melissa Perlman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Perlman works at Avriel B Cohen DPM in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Foot Exam, Diabetic Foot Care and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.