Overview of Dr. Melissa Perlman, DPM

Dr. Melissa Perlman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Perlman works at Avriel B Cohen DPM in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Foot Exam, Diabetic Foot Care and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perlman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Avriel Cohen Dpm PA
    2299 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 966-7886
  2. 2
    Memorial Regional Hospital South
    3600 Washington St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 985-6328

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Foot Exam
Diabetic Foot Care
Foot Fracture
Diabetic Foot Exam
Diabetic Foot Care
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Melissa Perlman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245271386
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Perlman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perlman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perlman has seen patients for Diabetic Foot Exam, Diabetic Foot Care and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

