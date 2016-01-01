Dr. Melissa Poot, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Poot, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Poot, DO
Dr. Melissa Poot, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Poot's Office Locations
Family OB/Gyn at Montgomery1330 Powell St Ste 507, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (484) 622-7300
Einstein Cardiology at King of Prussia210 Mall Blvd Ste 102, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (484) 622-7940
Women's Assoc for Health Care Montgomery County-E Norriton609 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (484) 622-7940
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Poot, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poot has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Poot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.