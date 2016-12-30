Dr. Melissa Przeklasa-Auth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Przeklasa-Auth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Przeklasa-Auth, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Children's Hospital At Mission.
Orange County Child Neurology30131 Town Center Dr Ste 237, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 495-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital At Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Monarch Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Auth is WONDERFUL!!!! I cannot say enough great things about her. She takes the time to listen to the parent and then talks to the child to see how she/he feels too. She is quick to respond when med adjustments need to be made. She can relate to the parents as she is one herself. I have referred her to many parents as she was an answer to my prayers. My son has ADHD and he himself as well as I have seen a huge difference with her help.
- Pediatric Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Los Angeles, Mattel Children's Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Dr. Przeklasa-Auth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Przeklasa-Auth accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Przeklasa-Auth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Przeklasa-Auth speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Przeklasa-Auth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Przeklasa-Auth.
