Overview of Dr. Melissa Przeklasa-Auth, MD

Dr. Melissa Przeklasa-Auth, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Children's Hospital At Mission.



Dr. Przeklasa-Auth works at Orange County Child Neurology in Laguna Niguel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.