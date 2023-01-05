Overview of Dr. Melissa Pynnonen, MD

Dr. Melissa Pynnonen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Pynnonen works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nasal Polyp, Nosebleed and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.