Dr. Melissa Rainwater, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.
Jones Anesthesia Inc7001 Rogers Ave Ste 502, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 484-5901
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rainwater is AMAZING and treats every concern no matter how small. She fit me in when I was nervous about feeling my son not moving. Then after my c section and the amount of blood I lost she called in the middle of the night to check on me. She made me feel super important!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Rainwater has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rainwater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rainwater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rainwater has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rainwater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rainwater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rainwater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rainwater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rainwater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.