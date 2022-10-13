Dr. Melissa Ramocki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramocki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Ramocki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Ramocki, MD
Dr. Melissa Ramocki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Ramocki works at
Dr. Ramocki's Office Locations
Opitmal Heath Group LLC1351 S County Trl Bldg 3, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 453-5152
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The entire experience was stellar. Setting the appointment, the extensive testing, the exam, all were A+. The staff is friendly and helpful; Lisa saw I was short of breath and brought the computer pad out for me to sign, so I could stay seated, which I thought was quite thoughtful. The appointment was long due to thoroughness and not rushed; clear instructions for the testing were patiently repeated for me, as I’m hard of hearing. And something very important to me: Dr. Ramocki let me say everything I felt I needed to say and listened carefully and asked questions. She then did an exam. Then she used all the information she had gathered for her diagnosis. These factors alone would rate 5 stars but I would like to add that Lisa is wonderful, going above-and-beyond; and Dr. Ramocki herself is an exceptionally warm and caring person, also going the extra mile. I would recommend her to family and friends in a heartbeat. P.S. I’m not related to nor have any connection with, anyone there
About Dr. Melissa Ramocki, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1821255035
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramocki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramocki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramocki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramocki works at
Dr. Ramocki has seen patients for Vertigo, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramocki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramocki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramocki.
