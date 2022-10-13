See All Neurologists in East Greenwich, RI
Dr. Melissa Ramocki, MD

Neurology
3.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melissa Ramocki, MD

Dr. Melissa Ramocki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Ramocki works at Opitmal Heath Group LLC in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramocki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Opitmal Heath Group LLC
    1351 S County Trl Bldg 3, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 453-5152

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    pdbj — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Melissa Ramocki, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821255035
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
