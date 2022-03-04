Overview

Dr. Melissa Ratliff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Ratliff works at WellcomeMD in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.