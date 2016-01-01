Dr. Melissa Redleaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redleaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Redleaf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Redleaf, MD
Dr. Melissa Redleaf, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Redleaf works at
Dr. Redleaf's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group4848 E Cactus Rd Ste 620, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 631-3107
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Redleaf?
About Dr. Melissa Redleaf, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1962582254
Education & Certifications
- Strong Meml Hosp-U Rochester
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redleaf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redleaf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redleaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Redleaf works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Redleaf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redleaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redleaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redleaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.