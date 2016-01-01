See All Pediatricians in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Melissa Redleaf, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melissa Redleaf, MD

Dr. Melissa Redleaf, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Redleaf works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Redleaf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    4848 E Cactus Rd Ste 620, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 631-3107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Melissa Redleaf, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962582254
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Meml Hosp-U Rochester
    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Redleaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redleaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Redleaf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redleaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Redleaf works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Redleaf’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Redleaf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redleaf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redleaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redleaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

