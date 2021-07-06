Dr. Melissa Reigle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reigle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Reigle, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Reigle, MD
Dr. Melissa Reigle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They completed their residency with University Hospital Of Cleveland
They frequently treat conditions like Atrophic Vaginitis, Urinary Stones and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reigle's Office Locations
- 1 13221 Ravenna Rd Ste 2, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 753-0018
- 2 7580 Auburn Rd Ste 108, Concord Township, OH 44077 Directions (440) 753-0018
- 3 6803 Mayfield Rd Ste 418 Bldg 1, Mayfield Hts, OH 44124 Directions (440) 753-0018
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center
- University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reigle saved my life. If it wasn't for her ordering a CT, which probably wouldn't have been ordered in my circumstance by another doctor, I would have a very short life span. She was very caring and very good at what she does!!!
About Dr. Melissa Reigle, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1124013313
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- Urology
