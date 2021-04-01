Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Reynolds, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Reynolds, MD
Dr. Melissa Reynolds, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Reynolds' Office Locations
Melissa Reynolds MD3745 11th Cir Ste 109, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 569-4787
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Cardiologist she saved my life.
About Dr. Melissa Reynolds, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1568416386
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.