Overview of Dr. Melissa Robbins, MD

Dr. Melissa Robbins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Robbins works at Saint Francis Medical Partners in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.