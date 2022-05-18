Dr. Melissa Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Rose, MD
Dr. Melissa Rose, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY.
Pediatric Surgery and Pediatric Trauma-Queens19815 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Pediatric Gastroenterology198-15 Horace Harding Expressway, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Rose is amazing, she really cares about her patients. She makes sure that her patients are comfortable. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Melissa Rose, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Constipation, Nausea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
