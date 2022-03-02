Overview of Dr. Melissa Roselli, DO

Dr. Melissa Roselli, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Roselli works at Koka Cardiology in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.