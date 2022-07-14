Overview

Dr. Melissa Rosen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at Center for Women's Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.