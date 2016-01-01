Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melissa Sanchez, MD
Dr. Melissa Sanchez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Bcm Physcians - Mob1977 Butler Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4857Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Baylor College of Medicine1 Baylor Plz, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4872
- Psychiatry
- English
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Conversion Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
