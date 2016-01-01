Overview

Dr. Melissa Schiffman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wyncote, PA. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Schiffman works at Oak Street Health Cheltenham in Wyncote, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.