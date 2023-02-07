Dr. Melissa Schoenwetter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenwetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Schoenwetter, DO
Dr. Melissa Schoenwetter, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Schoenwetter's Office Locations
NorthBay Health Rheumatology1010 Nut Tree Rd Ste 200, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Really listens to your symptoms. Does a long exam and spends a good amount of time listening to you. She really cares and offers multiple options for treatment. I would highly recommend. I no longer need to travel to UCSF for top care
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
