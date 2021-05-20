Overview of Dr. Melissa Schwartz, DO

Dr. Melissa Schwartz, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Ear Nose & Throat Assoc in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.