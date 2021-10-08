Dr. Melissa Serravallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serravallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Serravallo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melissa Serravallo, MD is a Dermatologist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
1
Yardley Dermatology Associates903 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 579-6155
2
Hackensack University Medical Group20 Prospect Ave Ste 715, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 342-1877
3
Hackensack University Medical Group452 Old Hook Rd Fl 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 666-3900
4
Apex Medical Professional6-20 Plaza Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 797-2003
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
On reading some of the (negative) reviews, I was cautious on my first visit. My experience was that Dr. Serravallo was pleasant, very educative in her communicating, asked questions, and was very thorough. I understood the problem and the course of action to take, and also the possible side effects of the medication prescribed. It was an excellent visit
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1972802783
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Dermatology
Dr. Serravallo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serravallo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serravallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serravallo has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serravallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Serravallo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serravallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serravallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serravallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.