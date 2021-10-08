Overview

Dr. Melissa Serravallo, MD is a Dermatologist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Serravallo works at Yardley Dermatology Associates in Yardley, PA with other offices in Hackensack, NJ, Emerson, NJ and Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Birthmark and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.