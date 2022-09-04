Dr. Melissa Sieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Sieber, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Sieber, MD
Dr. Melissa Sieber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Sieber works at
Dr. Sieber's Office Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Associates1000 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 368-1646
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sieber?
Dr. Sieber is extremely thorough and knowledgeable. She takes ample time with each of her patients and has the best bedside manner I've encountered. I trust Dr. Sieber with all of my eye needs!
About Dr. Melissa Sieber, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English, German
- 1619389293
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- Harbor Hospital Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sieber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sieber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sieber works at
Dr. Sieber has seen patients for Stye and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sieber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sieber speaks German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sieber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sieber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.