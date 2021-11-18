Dr. Melissa Simasek, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simasek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Simasek, DMD
Dr. Melissa Simasek, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Johnstown, PA.
Dr. Simasek works at
Chestnut Hills Dental Johnstown Richland241 Schoolhouse Rd Ste 201, Johnstown, PA 15904 Directions (814) 245-9196
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
A very nice dental hygienist (Bri) took care of all my needs. Bri made me fill comfortable from the get go. A professional hygienist all the way.
Dr. Simasek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simasek accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
494 patients have reviewed Dr. Simasek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simasek.
