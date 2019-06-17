Overview of Dr. Melissa Smith, MD

Dr. Melissa Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Camellia City Ob/Gyn in Slidell, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.