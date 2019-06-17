Dr. Melissa Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Smith, MD
Dr. Melissa Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Camellia City Obstetrics and Gynecology1150 Robert Blvd Ste 360, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 781-4848
Touro Family Birthing Center1401 Foucher St Fl 2, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-8210
Slidell Memorial Hospital1001 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 643-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
makes the gynecologist visit a pleasant one. Always professional and compassionate.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114118932
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
