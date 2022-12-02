Overview

Dr. Melissa Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Lee s Summit Family Medicine in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.