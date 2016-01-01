Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Smith, MD
Dr. Melissa Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Weiser, ID. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Family Medical Center360 E Liberty St, Weiser, ID 83672 Directions (208) 549-4424
Grady Medical Sub Specialty Clinic80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Melissa Smith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.