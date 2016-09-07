Dr. Melissa Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Stevens, MD
Dr. Melissa Stevens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Stevens works at
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 898-8794MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Dr. Stevens is kind, considerate, listens to your concerns. Never rushes through your appointments and is very thorough. She has been my Cardiologist for the past 3 years and honestly I wouldn't trust my heart to anyone else. Appointments are easy to make and she personally returns calls when you leave her a message.
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
