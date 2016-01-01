See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Melissa Stockwell, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melissa Stockwell, MD

Dr. Melissa Stockwell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Stockwell works at ACN West - Audubon Primary Care Practice in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stockwell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ACN West - Audubon Primary Care Practice
    21 Audubon Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Rash
Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Rash

Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Melissa Stockwell, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275640955
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Pathology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Stockwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stockwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stockwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stockwell works at ACN West - Audubon Primary Care Practice in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Stockwell’s profile.

    Dr. Stockwell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stockwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stockwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stockwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

