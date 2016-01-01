Dr. Teitelman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Teitelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Teitelman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Locations
Duke Rheumatology Clinic at Brier Creek10207 Cerny St Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 405-2341
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Teitelman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
