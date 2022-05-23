Overview of Dr. Melissa Trekell, MD

Dr. Melissa Trekell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND APPLIED SCIENCES and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Trekell works at Surgical Specialists Of TN in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.