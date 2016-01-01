Overview of Dr. Melissa Valdez, MD

Dr. Melissa Valdez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Valdez works at Women's Specialists New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.