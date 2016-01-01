See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Melissa Valdez, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Melissa Valdez, MD

Dr. Melissa Valdez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Valdez works at Women's Specialists New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Valdez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Specialists of New Mexico
    201 Cedar St SE Ste 5640, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 843-6168
  2. 2
    Presbyterian Medical Grp OB/GYN
    2400 Unser Blvd SE Ste 28400, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 253-3000
  3. 3
    Hematology-oncology Associates P C.
    1001 Coal Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 843-6168

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Symptomatic Menopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
Cervical Polyps
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gynecologic Cancer
High Risk Pregnancy
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Miscarriages
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis
Perimenopause
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dr. Melissa Valdez, MD
    About Dr. Melissa Valdez, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598082281
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of New Mexico
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Valdez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valdez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valdez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valdez has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

