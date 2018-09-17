Overview of Dr. Melissa Vassas, DO

Dr. Melissa Vassas, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Vassas works at Stark County Womens Clinic in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Cervicitis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.