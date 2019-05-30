Overview

Dr. Melissa Watcher, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.



Dr. Watcher works at Premier Dermatology Associates of Orange County in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Ringworm and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.