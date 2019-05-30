Dr. Melissa Watcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Watcher, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Watcher, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Locations
Premier Dermatology Associates of Orange County20162 SW Birch St Ste 250, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (714) 538-8556Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Explains all details.
About Dr. Melissa Watcher, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Dr. Watcher has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Ringworm and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Watcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watcher.
