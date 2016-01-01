Overview of Dr. Melissa Albritton Watson, MD

Dr. Melissa Albritton Watson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Watson works at Our Lady of the Lake Physican Group Medical Oncology in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Antisocial Personality Disorder and Combination Drug Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.