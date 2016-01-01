Overview of Dr. Melissa Weinstein, DO

Dr. Melissa Weinstein, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.