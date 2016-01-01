Dr. Melissa Weinstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Weinstein, DO
Overview of Dr. Melissa Weinstein, DO
Dr. Melissa Weinstein, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations
- 1 275 Forest Ave # 125, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 967-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Weinstein, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Medical Center of Brooklyn & Queens
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Buffalo
